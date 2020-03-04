AEW has announced two new matches for tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT - Chuck Taylor vs. PAC and Big Swole vs. Leva Bates.

Tonight's show will take place from the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado. This will be the Denver area debut for the company.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live Dynamite coverage. Below is the updated line-up:

* Lance Archer debuts

* New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

* PAC vs. Chuck Taylor

* Leva Bates vs. Big Swole