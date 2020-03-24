AEW announced on social media that immediately after tomorrow's AEW Dynamite episode, Taz will be doing a live recap. The recap will be streaming live on AEW's official YouTube channel.

They tweeted, "Tomorrow night immediately following #AEWDynamite @OfficialTAZ will be streaming a live recap show over on our @YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to our channel here Rightwards arrow, https://youtube.com/AllEliteWrestling, and hit the bell icon to keep up to date with all things #AEW."

As noted in January, the ECW Original signed a multi-year deal with AEW.

Below is the lineup for tomorrow's episode of Dynamite:

* Kenny Omega defends the AAA Mega Title against Sammy Guevara

* Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack Match

* Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends in a Parking Lot Street Fight

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho confrontation