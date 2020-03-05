AEW has announced a second big six-man match for next week's Dynamite episode on TNT.

The match will see The Death Triangle (PAC and The Lucha Bros) take on Joey Janela and Private Party.

Next week's Dynamite episode will take place at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Below is the updated line-up:

* The rules for the "Blood & Guts" match will be announced

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ortiz

* MJF, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt

* The Death Triangle vs. Joey Janela and Private Party