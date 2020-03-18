AEW has released the eleventh set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of March 18, 2020.

Above is this week's AEW Rankings Report video with Tony Schiavone.

The only change in the men's rankings this week was Cody Rhodes and PAC switching spots. The women's rankings saw Kris Statlander move to the #2 spot while Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker and Riho switched around. Hikari Shida continues to keep the #1 spot. The change in this week's tag team rankings saw Private Party knock Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara out of the #5 spot.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of March 18, 2020

1. Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 11-3-1, Last Week: #1)

2. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 3-0, Overall: 8-1, Last Week: #2)

3. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 17-6, Last Week: #3)

4. Cody (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 11-4-1, Last Week: #5)

5. PAC (2020 Singles Record: 3-2, Overall: 9-6-1, Last Week: #4)

Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 7-0, Overall: 12-1-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of March 18, 2020

1. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 9-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 2-2, Overall: 6-5, Last Week: #3)

3. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #4)

4. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 2-2, Overall: 10-6, Last Week: #5)

5. Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-2, Overall: 11-5, Last Week: #2)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 9-4, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of March 18, 2020

1. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 9-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 9-4)

2. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #2)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 12-8) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 12-9)

3. SCU (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-3, Last Week: #3)

Frankie Kazarian (Overall: 15-6) & Scorpio Sky (Overall: 16-7)

4. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 3-2, Last Week: #4)

Trent (Overall: 9-12) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 8-10)

5. Private Party (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-1, Last Week: N/A)

Isiah Kassidy (Overall: 6-11) & Marq Quen (Overall: 6-11)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0, Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega: (Overall: 17-6), Hangman Page: (Overall: 13-8)