AEW has released the tenth set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of March 11, 2020.

The only change in the men's rankings were PAC taking the #5 spot from Cody Rhodes. The women's rankings stayed the same. The Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara took the #5 spot from Private Party to debut in the tag team rankings. Jericho and Guevara debuted on the charts as a tag team due to last week's Dynamite win over Darby Allin and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of March 11, 2020

1. Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 11-2-1, Last Week: #1)

2. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 3-0, Overall: 7-1, Last Week: #2)

3. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 17-6, Last Week: #3)

4. PAC (2020 Singles Record: 3-2, Overall: 8-6-1, Last Week: #5)

5. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 3-1, Overall: 10-4-1, Last Week: #4)

Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 7-0, Overall: 12-1-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of March 11, 2020

1. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 9-4, Last Week: #1)

2. Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-1, Overall: 11-4, Last Week: #2)

3. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 2-2, Overall: 6-4, Last Week: #3)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #4)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 2-2, Overall: 10-6, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 8-4, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of March 11, 2020

1. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 9-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 9-3)

2. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #2)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 12-8) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 12-9)

3. SCU (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-3, Last Week: #3)

Frankie Kazarian (Overall: 15-6) & Scorpio Sky (Overall: 16-7)

4. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 3-2, Last Week: #4)

Trent (Overall: 9-12) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 8-10)

5. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-0, Last Week: N/A)

Chris Jericho (Overall: 11-2-1) & Sammy Guevara (Overall: 7-10)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0, Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega: (Overall: 17-6), Hangman Page: (Overall: 12-8)