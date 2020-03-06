The AEW Revolution pay-per-view will end up drawing more pay-per-view buys than the Full Gear event, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Cable pay-per-view numbers aren't in yet, but for iPPV buys through B/R Live, Revolution was up more than 10% from Full Gear, and at the same level as Double Or Nothing 2019, which would be in the range of 37,000 - a strong number for iPPV buys.

The Revolution buys for FITE.TV were the highest for any AEW show to date, which would mean among the highest for any event in the history of FITE. This was somewhat expected as FITE was the only way for the UK market to access the show legally. The UK numbers also aren't available yet, but the total number of UK buyers will be down and that wasn't unavoidable because of the closing of ITV Box Office and AEW being unable to land a new TV pay-per-view provider there.

The Observer adds that based on data available, the indication is that Revolution would have been second behind Double Or Nothing, of the four AEW pay-per-view events, but that's not official yet. This is based on B/R Live and FITE numbers because the cable numbers aren't in yet, and the Germany TV numbers aren't too big, but were a new addition for this event.

It was noted that it's not a lock that Revolution will be the #2 AEW pay-per-view out of the four, but it will beat Full Gear.

It was previously reported that Full Gear drew an estimated 100,000 pay-per-view buys or slightly below. Double Or Nothing 2019 drew an estimated 110,000 buys between cable and digital, and All Out was below that with around 100,000 buys. All In, which took place before the launch of AEW, drew an estimated 50-55,000 buys in September 2018.

Regarding attendance for Revolution, the show was sold out at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago as more than 7,000 tickets were sold on the first day tickets were put on sale. The Observer noted that Revolution was only the second event in AEW history to trend on Google, with 100,000 searches. This was still only half of the 200,000 searches that WWE Super ShowDown brought in.

In other numbers for AEW, this week's Dynamite episode from 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the Denver area debut for the promotion, drew 3,342 fans. It was noted that a good crowd is not expected for the March 11 Dynamite episode from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. That city does poorly for AEW in streaming and TV pay-per-view, and only part of the building has been opened up for seating. However, the March 18 Dynamite episode from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York should have a strong crowd as more than 4,500 tickets had been sold as of Thursday of this week.

Stay tuned for updates on the Revolution pay-per-view numbers.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

