Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel.

Jake Hager (w/Sammy Guevara) vs. Joe Alonzo

Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Suge D

Colt Cabana vs. Brandon Cutler

SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels) vs. Shawn Spears & Robert Anthony (w/Tully Blanchard)

Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall (w/Brandi Rhodes) vs. Jon Cruz & Matt Sells

Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs. Corey Hollis & Mike Reed

To view last week's recap, click here

