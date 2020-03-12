Week 23 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew 766,000 viewers on TNT, topping the 697,000 viewers garnered by NXT on the USA Network by 10%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #25 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #42. AEW ranked #75 in viewership, while NXT ranked #83 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 906,000 viewers and ranked #9 in the Cable Top 150, and #58 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 718,000 viewers and ranked #17 in the Cable Top 150, and #75 in viewership.

AEW and NXT were impacted by news coverage of the Coronavirus pandemic this week. This week's NXT audience is the third-lowest since the show started airing on Wednesdays on the USA Network last year. The October 30 episode drew 580,000 viewers while the January 1 episode on New Year's drew 548,000 viewers.

This is the second-lowest AEW audience in the history of the show. The Thanksgiving week November 27 episode drew 663,000 viewers.

AEW drew a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, beating the 0.21 that NXT drew in the same demo this week by 24%. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.35 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.23 in that demographic.

Hannity on FOX News topped the night in viewership and the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.70 rating, and 6.419 million viewers.

The Masked Singer on FOX at 8pm topped the night in viewership on network TV with 7.238 million viewers. The Masked Singer also topped the 18-49 demographic with a 1.9 rating.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode:

This is the

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode