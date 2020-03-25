Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

- Tony Schiavone welcomes us in with Cody and Kenny Omega at commentary with him. Tonight's segments (couple changes from last week's announcements): Darby Allin vs. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford), Jake Hager in action, Brodie Lee vs. QT Marshall, Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara (AAA Mega Championship), Chris Jericho confronts Matt Hardy, and Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc.

- Brandi Rhodes is doing ring announcing again in place of Justin Roberts.

- Doesn't look like anyone is sitting ringside this week, but they did cut back to an area with Shawn Spears, and others betting on the matches.

Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc