Tonight's episode will air live from 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. AEW Revolution took place this past Saturday where Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho to win the AEW World Championship. The two will meet again tonight in tag team action.

Below is the current lineup:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

* PAC vs. Chuck Taylor (with Trent and Orange Cassidy)

* Lance Archer debuts

* Fallout from AEW Revolution