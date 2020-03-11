Tonight's episode will air live from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup
* Ortiz (with Santana) vs. Cody (with Arn Anderson)
* Death Triangle (PAC, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix) vs. Private Party and Joey Janela
* Jurassic Express vs. MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade (with Wardlow and The Bunny)
* Blood and Guts Match rules announcement
* AEW Tag Team Champion Hangman Page and Mystery Partner vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (Non-Title Match)