Tonight's episode will air live from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

Below is the current lineup

* Ortiz (with Santana) vs. Cody (with Arn Anderson)

* Death Triangle (PAC, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix) vs. Private Party and Joey Janela

* Jurassic Express vs. MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade (with Wardlow and The Bunny)

* Blood and Guts Match rules announcement

* AEW Tag Team Champion Hangman Page and Mystery Partner vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (Non-Title Match)