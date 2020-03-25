Tonight's episode will air live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida on a closed set. Cody will be special guest announcing with Tony Schiavone.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (AAA Mega Championship)
* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc
* Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho to have a one-on-one confrontation
* Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match)
* Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (Parking Lot Street Fight)