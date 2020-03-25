Tonight's episode will air live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida on a closed set. Cody will be special guest announcing with Tony Schiavone.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (AAA Mega Championship)

* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho to have a one-on-one confrontation

* Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match)

* Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (Parking Lot Street Fight)