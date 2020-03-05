Week 22 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday's post-Revolution edition of Dynamite drew 906,000 viewers (+4.7% from last week) on TNT, topping the 718,000 viewers (+0.14%) garnered by WWE NXT on the USA Network by 26%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #9 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #17. AEW ranked #58 in viewership, while NXT ranked #75 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 865,000 viewers and ranked #9 in the Cable Top 150, and #50 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 717,000 viewers and ranked #17 in the Cable Top 150, and #68 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.35 rating (+17%) in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.23 (no change) in the same demo this week. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.30 rating while the NXT episode also drew a 0.23 in that demographic.

The NBA game between the Mavericks and the Pelicans on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.57 rating, and just 1.474 million viewers. Hannity on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 4.459 million viewers, ranking #3 in the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 rating in the key demo.

Chicago Med on NBC at 8pm topped the night in viewership on network TV with 8.315 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX topped the 18-49 demographic with a 1.8 rating.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode