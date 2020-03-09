AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 36. The match has been expected for the event for several weeks.

Styles cut a promo on Taker, referring to him by his real name, Mark Callaway, and stated that he was "a broken down old man". Styles insinuated that Taker continued to wrestle because of his wife, Michelle McCool.

"Undertaker, your wife is going to run you into the ground, and I'm gonna help her," Styles said, before adding that he will take The Undertaker's soul. Styles said that Taker should accept the challenge because he has nothing left to lose, since he's already lost his mystique, pride and dignity.

WWE later announced that Undertaker and Styles will sign the contract for their match on next week's RAW.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.