- As noted, a new episode of "Where Are They Now?" will premiere on the WWE Network at 10am ET this Thursday. The special will catch up with former WWE Superstars Gene Snitsky and Eva Marie. Above is the trailer for the new episode.

- Japanese star Sareee turns 24 years old today. She recently signed a contract with WWE and was scheduled to report to the WWE Performance Center this month, but there's no word yet on how her work with WWE might have been impacted by changes related to the coronavirus pandemic.

- AJ Styles took to Twitter today with strong words with The Undertaker, who opened last night's WrestleMania 36 go-home edition of RAW with a promo on their Boneyard Match set for this weekend. You can read our report on Taker's promo at this link.

Styles made a reference to Taker resembling his "American Badass" gimmick and told Taker to bring whatever he has left in him.

AJ wrote, "Everyone wants to a 'badass' (see what I did there?) around #WrestleMania. I'm phenomenal all year. Every year. Bring what you got left. I plan on leaving your broken body in the middle of the boneyard. This one's gonna be good. #WWERaw"

