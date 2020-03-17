- Above is a new promo for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The show will feature an appearance by former NFL player Rob Gronkowski and RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley, plus the WrestleMania 36 contract signing between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg. There will be no crowd again this Friday.

- WWE RAW Superstar Samoa Joe turns 41 years old today. Joe is currently serving a 30-day suspension for his first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, which went into effect on Monday, February 24.

NWA owner Billy Corgan turns 53 years old today. Also, today would have been the 45th birthday of former WWE Superstar Andrew "Test" Martin.

- Last night's RAW from the WWE Performance Center saw The Undertaker and AJ Styles sign their contract for WrestleMania 36. AJ signed backstage but sent Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to the ring to deliver the contract to Taker. That segment ended with Taker destroying Gallows and Anderson, and shoving the paper down Anderson's throat.

Styles took to Twitter after the show and issued a warning to The Deadman.

"Contract signed. Fate sealed. The end is near for you, Deadman. See you at #WrestleMania. #Raw," Styles wrote.

You can see AJ's tweet below, along with footage from the segment: