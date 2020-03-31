As we've noted, Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley will take place at WrestleMania 36 this weekend after there has been no build between the two.

In the video above, McKenzie Mitchell asks Black why the match with Lashley is personal. Black gives some insight into why he and Lashley are clashing on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"See, I expected you to give me a question along the lines of why," Black said. "There seems to be no rhyme or reason for Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley to collide, because the world teaches us that sometimes there is no reason or rhyme for conflict.

"But if we push beyond the surface of Mr. Lashley, we see a powerful individual, someone who I've witnessed and seen decimate people in mere seconds, as have I. So in the natural order of things, would it not make sense for us to find out who decimates who the quickest?"

Black has squashed indie talents on RAW for the past few weeks - Leon Ruff and Jason Cade. Lashley was scheduled to be on the March 16 RAW for some sort of build to the feud with Black, but he was placed into quarantine after returning from a WWE promotional tour of South Africa. It was reported that WWE made the decision to go ahead with Black vs. Lashley due to Lana's availability. She had been filming the "Cosmic Sin" movie with Bruce Willis in Georgia, but Hollywood shut down filming of most projects due tot he coronavirus pandemic, and Lana became available.

There's no word yet on if Lashley vs. Black will air this Saturday or Sunday, but we will keep you updated.