Aleister Black took to Twitter today and praised his former tag team partner Ricochet.

A fan on Twitter commented that he thought Black and Ricochet had the potential to be one of the greatest tag teams of all-time. Black responded and commented on how they embraced their differences.

"Could not have asked for a better partner to start with. We tried our best to make it work, we are as different in life as in ring & we embraced that and created something fun. Getting in there with guys like the Revival, Bar, USO's, Hardy's etc was an amazing learning curve," Black wrote.

Black and Ricochet have teamed some since being called up to the main roster, but they first found success in WWE NXT when they won the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They defeated The Forgotten Sons in the finals last year.

Ricochet has not responded to Black's tweet as of this writing. You can see Black's full tweet below: