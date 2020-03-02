Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles in a No Disqualification Match has been announced for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Tonight's RAW saw Styles defeat Black after Black was forced to wrestle Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in singles matches to get to AJ. He defeated Anderson by pinfall and then advanced on Gallows via DQ win. Styles then defeated Black.

The 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place this coming Sunday, March 8, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36.

Below is the updated announced card for the Chamber pay-per-view:

Elimination Chamber Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka

Winner will face RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Elimination Chamber Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz (c)

3-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Murphy and Seth Rollins vs. The Street Profits (c)

No DQ Match

Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles