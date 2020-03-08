- In the video above, Xavier Woods is joined by Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan to play the horror video game, Emily Wants to Play.
- WWE announced some of the names who are scheduled to join tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber Watch Along. The show will feature Drew McIntyre, Mandy Rose, and Tyson Kidd, along with The Bump's Kayla Braxton, McKenzie Mitchell, Evan T. Mack, Dan Vollmayer, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla. Elimination Chamber goes down tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 7 pm ET (Kickoff at 6 pm ET).
- WWE announced its YouTube channel surpassed 40 billion views and 55 million subscribers:
WWE's official YouTube channel has reached another impressive milestone, surpassing 40 billion total views.
The 40 billion total views are enough for more than five views for every person on Earth!
The WWE channel — YouTube's top-ranked in Sports ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN and NASCAR — also recently surpassed the 55 million subscriber mark.
The channel combines premiere in-ring highlights from Raw, SmackDown, pay-per-views, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, incredible access with exclusive interviews, the latest news from WWE Now and live event coverage with WWE Kickoffs, Watch Alongs and WWE's new Wednesday morning show The Bump.
Thank you to the WWE Universe for helping our YouTube channel reach another amazing milestone!
