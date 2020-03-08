- In the video above, Xavier Woods is joined by Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan to play the horror video game, Emily Wants to Play.

- WWE announced some of the names who are scheduled to join tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber Watch Along. The show will feature Drew McIntyre, Mandy Rose, and Tyson Kidd, along with The Bump's Kayla Braxton, McKenzie Mitchell, Evan T. Mack, Dan Vollmayer, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla. Elimination Chamber goes down tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 7 pm ET (Kickoff at 6 pm ET).

- WWE announced its YouTube channel surpassed 40 billion views and 55 million subscribers: