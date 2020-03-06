UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes will head home for her next title defense.

Nunes will put her featherweight title on the line for the first time at UFC 250 against Felicia Spencer. The bout was first reported by ESPN and confirmed by multiple sources since.

UFC 250 takes place May 9 from Sao Paulo, Brazil. Henry Cejudo, a former two-division champion, will defend his bantamweight belt against Jose Aldo in the expected main event.

Nunes, born in Pojuca, Bahia, Brazil and training out of Salvador now, defended her bantamweight belt in December with a decision win over Germaine de Randamie. She captured the featherweight gold in 2018 with a first round knockout of Cris Cyborg.

Since a 2014 loss to Cat Zingano, Nunes is a perfect 10-0 with wins over current UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchnko and former titleholders Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm and Miesha Tate.

Spencer improved to 8-1 with a first round finish over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos late last month. Her only loss came via decision to Cyborg back in 2019, and she holds a first round victory over fellow top contender Megan Anderson.