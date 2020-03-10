Another title match scheduled for WrestleMania 36 has reportedly been changed.

It was recently reported that The Kabuki Warriors would be defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Natalya & Beth Phoenix at WrestleMania. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, that match will now be a three-way with Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss being added to the match.

WWE has changed several of the top matches slated for WrestleMania. The Fiend was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the show, but that was changed to Roman Reigns challenging new WWE Universal Champion Goldberg, who defeated The Fiend for the title in February. The Fiend will now be facing John Cena, who was originally scheduled to face Elias at the show.

WrestleMania 36 takes place April 5th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Kickoff show will start at 5pm ET that day and is scheduled to run for two hours.

Below is the current official card for WrestleMania 36.

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles