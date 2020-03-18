Another WWE live event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Representatives of the ASM Global Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana announced this week that the WWE live event scheduled for the arena this Saturday, March 21 has been nixed.
Refunds for the show are available at all points of purchase. Ticketmaster will be issuing automatic refunds to fans who bought their tickets online. It was noted that due to the high volume of unprecedented cancellations, it could take up to 30 days to receive a refund.
Below is the full announcement on the cancellation:
Visit https://t.co/K0Gu5sq0tk for refund details. pic.twitter.com/ekGwUr2oHS— Rapides Parish Coliseum (@liveatRPC) March 17, 2020
