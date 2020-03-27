Add Murphy to the list of WWE Superstars who were pulled from this week's WWE TV and WrestleMania 36 tapings.

Murphy was originally scheduled to appear during Monday's RAW episode from the WWE Performance Center, likely in the segment with Seth Rollins, but PWInsider reports that he was "not cleared to appear."

There's no word yet on why Murphy wasn't cleared, but it was also noted that he will not be appearing on WrestleMania 36, which was taped this week to air on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5.

Murphy was not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 36, but it's likely that they had plans for him to appear with Rollins for the singles match against Kevin Owens.

Stay tuned for more updates coming out of this week's WWE TV and WrestleMania 36 tapings.