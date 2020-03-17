- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW on the USA Network. This week's RAW was the first-ever red brand episode to air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The special "3:16 Day" show with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was moved from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh to the Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

- As we've noted, this week's SmackDown on FOX and next Monday's RAW on the USA Network have been confirmed for the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. They were moved from their original venues due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week's WWE NXT episode will also air from the Performance Center due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that this week's NXT episode will be under a "modified format" while SmackDown and RAW will continue to be done like they were this past week.

This week's NXT was scheduled to feature Candice LeRae vs. Mercedes Martinez in a Takeover Ladder Match qualifier, plus a title reign celebration with NXT Champion Adam Cole, but it looks like these will not be happening as Meltzer added that there will be no live matches on NXT this week. There will reportedly be a "studio setting" with interviews, personality profiles and old footage.

- Renee Young and Big E were among the WWE talents and fans who praised WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka for her commentary on last night's RAW during the non-title match between WWE United States Champion Andrade and winner Rey Mysterio.

"I want @WWEAsuka on commentary every week," Renee wrote.

Big E added, "Every day, we celebrate @WWEAsuka in my household. #RAW"

WWE Producer Lance Storm also chimed in and asked, "Is there anything @WWEAsuka isn't great at?"

Asuka responded, "absolutely none!"

While Asuka's commentary did receive a good amount of negative feedback on social media, she was also praised for the appearance. You can see some of the related tweets below:

I want @WWEAsuka on commentary every week. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 17, 2020

I think we can all agree that @WWEAsuka on commentary is golden content ??#RAW | #WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/8ppI5Jwj8P — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 17, 2020