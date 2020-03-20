There is no truth to any rumors going around on WWE contacting CM Punk for a return at WrestleMania 36.

There have been some rumors going around that say WWE had plans to do Punk vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36, but those are not true, according to PWInsider. There has been zero communication between WWE officials and Punk regarding a match, or an appearance at WrestleMania in any form. WWE never made an offer to Punk and the rumored talks never took place.

There has been no internal talk about using Punk in WWE, even after his debut as an analyst on FS1's WWE Backstage program earlier this year. WWE hasn't even promoted Punk's appearances on the FOX Sports show, and he is not signed to the company as he is signed to FOX.

As we noted earlier in the week, Punk responded to the WrestleMania 36 announcement on the event airing from the WWE Performance Center and in those replies, indicated that a WWE Superstar had been texting him about a potential match at WrestleMania. There has been speculation on Punk referring to Rollins, who has pushed for the match publicly in the last few months.

There's no confirmation that Punk was referring to Rollins being the one who contacted him, but Punk's tweets could be where the rumors started. For those who missed it, Punk tweeted shortly after WWE made the WrestleMania 36 announcement and said holding the show in an empty venue is one way to guarantee no boos for Roman Reigns, and to guarantee no fan chants for Punk.

"Well that's one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee," Punk tweeted.

After comments on WWE Hall of Famer Edge, another fan responded to Punk and asked, "is this you begging for a return? Like you did on Backstage? No crowd reaction seems to be your element."

Punk then responded to that fan and seemed to indicate WWE or a certain Superstar recently contacted him about a possible ring return at WrestleMania 36.

"I'm not the one texting begging for a match with me at mania. [eyes emoji]," Punk wrote.

You can see the related tweets from Punk below, but as noted, there is no truth to the rumors on Punk possibly wrestling at WrestleMania 36, or WWE contacting him about a return.

