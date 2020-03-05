Former WWE, NJPW and TNA star Lance Archer had been scheduled to make his AEW debut during last night's Dynamite episode from Broomfield, CO, but that debut never happened.

The decision to delay Archer's debut was a creative change made in the last week, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. However, Archer is signed with the company and will debut soon.

There's been some fan speculation on Archer being the "mystery client" that Jake "The Snake" Roberts warned Cody Rhodes about on last night's show, but that has not been confirmed.

Archer has been tweeting random GIF responses to fans who asked where he was last night. He told one fan that he was at home last night. Archer tweeted another message to the IWC (Internet Wrestling Community) this afternoon.

He wrote, "Dear IWC. You guys are too much sometimes. (In a good way). ((Sometimes))"

Archer also posted a video of his spray tan shipment and said he's now ready for Wednesdays. He wrote, "Ready for Wednesday's! #aew #lancearcher #murderhawkmonster #spraytan"

Stay tuned for updates on Archer's AEW debut. You can see the related posts below:

