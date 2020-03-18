This week's WWE RAW from the WWE Performance Center saw RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch arrive to the building in her custom semi-trailer truck, minus the trailer.

The truck was originally scheduled to be used during Becky's WrestleMania 36 entrance, according to PWInsider. The truck was also going to be featured at WrestleMania 36 Axxess.

WWE likely went ahead and use the truck on this week's RAW to get some use out of it as WrestleMania 36 was moved from Raymond James Stadium to the Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no crowd at the Performance Center for WrestleMania, if they keep the event at that venue. Becky is still scheduled to defend her title against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania.

You can scroll WWE's Instagram post seen below to see a few extra shots of The Man's custom truck: