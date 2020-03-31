Although she has been noticeably absent from WWE programming lately, Kairi Sane will still be defending her tag team titles with Asuka at WrestleMania 36 this weekend.

Sane has been staying in her native country of Japan following the marriage to her partner last month, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. It was understood by WWE officials that Sane would be absent from television until they filmed WrestleMania weekend.

Meltzer noted that Sane has been unavailable for recent tapings, however she was able to make it back for last week's WrestleMania tapings.

Sane's last match that was featured on television was a tag team bout on March 9 against Liv Morgan and Natalya, where The Kabuki Warriors emerged victorious. The duo is set to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at this weekend's WrestleMania 36.

