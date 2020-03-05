Recently, WWE Superstar Big Show appeared on WWE Network's Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin. Among many other things, Big Show talked about how his recent return to WWE television came together and taking his first bump since returning to the squared circle.



Big Show, who is scheduled to appear on RAW over the first few weeks of March 2020, revealed that he returned to WWE Monday Night RAW after receiving a text message from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at midnight on the Friday before his return.

"I came back [in January]," Big Show explained. "I did a little thing on RAW with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. I got that call on a Friday night at midnight. Literally, I was setting my alarm to go to the gym Saturday morning [and] Vince texted me 12:02 a.m. No, [McMahon] doesn't [text a lot]. Like, I mean, I think he'd rather pull his eardrums out and dive on a pitchfork than talk to me. But anyway, I look at the text and it says [imitating McMahon], 'can you go Monday?' And I was like, 'go where and for what?' He said, 'I need you in a match Monday.' 'Single or tag?' 'Tag.' 'Yep, I'm good.'"

According to Big Show, he had not taken a bump in two years, so he was dreading taking a double powerbomb from Authors Of Pain.

"Now, meanwhile, I haven't been in the ring in two years, bumping [and] working. And [Austin] know[s] there is a difference. It [does not] matter what kind of cardio shape you're in, there's cardio shape and then there's ring shape because your body has to learn how to breathe again, taking bumps, moving, not holding your breath. It's a thing." Big Show continued, "so I got to take a bump from AOP, two big monsters and they're great guys, super funny. But I haven't taken a bump in two years. It's not natural to fall backwards. It's not. And I'm taking a double powerbomb from them, which is not a bad bump. But when you're sitting there on these two behemoths' shoulders and you're not quite as thick as you used to be because of all this dieting to get Hollywood pretty, and I'm up there. And all day, I'm sweating this bump in the back of my mind. I'm psyching myself up, 'you've got to do it, you've got to do it, you've got to do it.'

"So I kept there in powerbomb position and I'm like this on top of them - I'm like a piece of steel, the chin, the whole deal, like, here it comes, here we go - I took the bump. As soon as I hit the mat, I went, 'oh, you motherf--ker!' Yeah, you've been doing this for 25 years - your body knows what to do. Do you know what I mean? It's like I was a citizen, and then I took that bump, and I was like, 'oh yeah, my body knows what to do.' My body completely didn't listen to my brain at all. It just knew what to do."

While Big Show shared that he does not know when he will retire, he is definitely slowing down to the point where he would like to be used for overseas tours and appearances here and there.

"I'm great. I feel great. My body is great." Big Show later added, "I don't know, Steve. I'm still having fun. I mean, I can't do five nights a week anymore like I did in the past. I can't be in the trenches, but I'd like to do an overseas tour here and there, a Europe tour. I'm not going in there trying to make the next world heavyweight champion, but I'd like to do a tag or a two-on-one [match]. Just do some attraction stuff and have fun."

Apparently, Big Show's all time favorite opponent is WWE Legend John Cena and his toughest opponent is WWE Superstar Sheamus.

"In the ring, John Cena, as far as we did good business, we made a crap-ton of money, and it was zero headaches with John. Toughest [opponent], like I knew I had been in a fight, was Sheamus. Like, I was covered in bruises with Sheamus." Big Show added, "he will lay it in!"

If you use any of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit Broken Skull Sessions with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.