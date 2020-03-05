The Big Show Show with WWE Superstar Big Show will begin streaming on Netflix the day after WrestleMania 36, on Monday, April 6.

Show confirmed the premiere date during his new interview with Corey Graves on WWE's "After The Bell" podcast.

WWE and Netlix originally announced Show's new Netflix project last summer. The live-action multi-camera family comedy was filmed in front of an audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The series will run for 10 thirty-minute episodes, also starring Allison Munn and child actresses Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld, and Lily Brooks O'Briant.

According to information released last summer, the show will focus on the teenage daughter of Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, who comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters. The big man quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted, and is no longer the center of attention.

Show discussed the project with Graves and had nothing but praise for the rest of the cast, the writers and everyone else who worked on the episodes. Show also expressed how fun it was to film in front of a live studio audience. He noted that they filmed on the same Paramount lot where Cheers and other classic shows were filmed at.

Graves brought up another "top secret project" that The World's Largest Athlete is working on - Big Show's Burgers. Show didn't know how Graves heard about the new project, but he said it's top secret and still in the testing phases. Show said they are still searching for the right kind of beef to use in the burgers, as he wants the burgers to be something that people would want to put on their tables. There's no word yet on if this is some sort of restaurant project, or a line of burgers that would be sold in stores. Stay tuned for updates.