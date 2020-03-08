AEW has announced a big ten-man match with The Inner Circle vs. The Elite for the "Blood & Guts" edition of Dynamite on Wednesday, March 25 from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

The match will see Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz vs. Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, plus AEW Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega.

The rules for the match will be announced this coming Wednesday during Dynamite on TNT.

Stay tuned for updates on the big Blood & Guts event. Below is AEW's announcement on the main event: