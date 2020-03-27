Tonight's taped WWE SmackDown on FOX saw WWE continue to advertise Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg for WrestleMania 36.

As noted, Reigns pulled out of the match earlier this week at the WrestleMania 36 tapings because he wasn't comfortable wrestling at the WWE Performance Center during the coronavirus pandemic since he is immunocompromised due to his battle with leukemia. You can click here for the spoiler on who Reigns' WrestleMania replacement is.

Tonight's SmackDown saw Michael Cole continue to hype Reigns vs. Goldberg with promotional graphics and all. They also aired Reigns vs. Triple H from WrestleMania 32, and then interviewed Triple H for a prediction and insight on Reigns vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

It was believed that the angle to announce Reigns' replacement would air on tonight's SmackDown episode but that did not happen. However, it was announced that Reigns and Goldberg will meet face to face during next Friday's SmackDown, which will be the go-home show for WrestleMania 36. That is where WWE should do the angle to reveal Reigns' replacement.

Next Friday's SmackDown on FOX will also feature John Cena appearing to respond to a new challenge from Bray Wyatt.

Tonight's SmackDown saw Wyatt host a new Firefly Fun House segment where he said The Fiend wants Cena to step into their world at WrestleMania 36. On behalf of The Fiend, Wyatt challenged Cena to a Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania, instead of a regular singles match. It had been rumored that Cena vs. The Fiend was shot at a different location earlier this week, and it looks like it will be filmed on the Fun House set.

Stay tuned for updates on WrestleMania 36 and next week's SmackDown episode. Below are a few shots from tonight's segment with Wyatt: