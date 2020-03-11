AEW Producer and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn is celebrating a milestone of 9 years sober today.

Gunn's wife Paula took to Twitter earlier today to announce the milestone.

"So proud of my pop-pop [email protected] 9 years sober today [heart emoji] it's not easy for anyone that suffers from addiction but as long as you have the tools, USE the tools, and a strong will, anything is possible!!," she wrote.

Gunn confirmed the anniversary and said it wouldn't be possible without his family.

"Thanks boo I couldn't do it without all the support from my family I love you infinity," Billy wrote back.

AEW's Dustin Rhodes, who celebrated 10 years of sobriety in May 2018, also congratulated Gunn today on Twitter.

"Congratulations to @RealBillyGunn on 9 yrs clean and sober. Proud of you and proud to call you my friend. #CleanIsCool," Dustin wrote.

Gunn was hired in January 2019 to work as a producer for AEW, but he's also done some in-ring work for the company, along with his son Austin Gunn, as The Gunn Club.

You can see the related tweets from Gunn, his wife and Rhodes below:

