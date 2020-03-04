Next week's AEW Dynamite will take place from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

On tonight's show it was announced next week we will hear the rules for the upcoming Blood and Guts match that will take place on March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The match will have two rings inside a covered cage.

Here is the rest of next week's lineup:

* Ortiz (with Santana) vs. Cody (with Arn Anderson)

* Death Triangle (PAC, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix) to make first appearance as a team

* Jurassic Express vs. MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade (with Wardlow and The Bunny)

* Blood and Guts Match rules announcement