The Fiend's championship run ended last month when Goldberg defeated Bray Wyatt at WWE's Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia. On his podcast, The Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore, Booker T discussed WrestleMania 36's upcoming card.

"As far as The Fiend not having a championship…you know, me personally, I don't know what's going to happen in that match," Booker T said. "I can't call it. But now we know, Roman Reigns, he's set up. I see this thing working out perfectly, and we were just talking about this a month ago. Callers were calling in, all upset, 'You know man, it doesn't look like anything's going to happen. It's going to be the worst WrestleMania in history.' There's still a lot of people upset about The Fiend thing, and there's going to be."

Booker T's co-host, Brad Gilmore, argued that the negativity surrounding The Fiend would go away and that he was excited for not only Brock and Drew's Match but Goldberg and Reigns's as well. Booker T shared Gilmore's sentiments.

"It's like the year of the big guys," Booker T said. "All those are big guys. Those aren't guys who go out and do a lot of flipping around. Those aren't guys who go out and do dives off the top rope or anything like that. Those guys…they've made their careers pretty much inside the square circle. [They're] great, great, storytellers, all of them. So yeah, I think this is the year of the big guys. I'm just saying, it's kind of like a throwback to what it used to look like back in the day."

Booker T confirmed that he liked Goldberg versus Reigns as well, and Gilmore responded by commenting on Roman's WrestleMania career thus far. Gilmore noted that Reigns had taken on the likes of Triple H, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre, in previous years and that his match with Goldberg was Reigns's way of solidifying his place in history. Booker T argued otherwise.

"Nah, man Roman's done that already," Booker T argued. "I said he had big shoes to fill coming into this company, and he's went out there and he's done that very, very well. At one point, the direction of his character was slipping a little bit. The fans didn't want to see that Roman Reigns, and I think that's what started the downward spiral of Roman Reigns—was the fans not wanting to support him. Then, all of the sudden, the ship was righted, and Roman said, 'Hey man, let me just go out and do what I do, man...And that's beat guys up, and lock and load, and drop the hammer. We might can make some monies.'

"And I think that's what happened. Roman went out and started being himself and the fans still were kind of on the fence. But when Roman went away - and then was gone for a while - with his illness and then he came back [to the ring] again…absence make the heart grow founder! The people love it, and now with this match right here, is a moment. There's a moment that we can capture right here, that we can never ever get back."

