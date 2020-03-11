AEW announced its first ever wave of action figures will be available in August. The first series will include The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Cody and his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

Brandi was at the NY Toy Fair to promote the new line and her own personal figure as a part of the first series. Rhodes talked about her excitement for the figure and jokingly talked about what it would be like to see a figure of herself in stores.

"I absolutely can't wait to see it," Rhodes said. "I can't wait to be that person who goes to Walmart and picks up one and puts it in front of the person and wears my hair the exact same way and then just waits for her to not recognize me, cause thats what will happen. I'll be very disappointed. I'm one to want to do a shooting star press in the ring, because I can do a shooting star press, I just don't, but we can do it with the figure in the ring."

Rhodes also described what it's like to be spending so much time with husband Cody.

"That's the great part, being able to spend time together all the time," Rhodes said. "We are literally together pretty much 24/7. We're together every single day, working, always talking about All Elite Wrestling. Now that I've crossed over back from the dark side to the light, we're back together with in ring work and that's already interesting because Arn Anderson is in the mix so there's a lot of fun to come with All Elite Wrestling and me and what on earth is going on."

When asked about the diversity and depth of the roster, Rhodes said that AEW wants to try and make sure that talent aren't overlooked because of their background and that everyone is given a chance.

"It really is more of making sure nobody is overlooked more than wanting to check some sort of boxes," Rhodes said. "People who maybe have not gotten a chance to get a look before, we want to make sure they are getting their look.

"We do have very fantastic people on our roster, I'm very very proud of the current women's champion, I was very proud of the first women's champion. We've got a lot of different people that you don't see every single day or you don't assume would be what we would call faces of the company, but here they are and they're doing fantastic jobs. We're just going to continue in that forward motion."

AEW announced its second wave of figures will include Hangman Adam Page, Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes, MJF and Pentagon and Fenix.

