- Braun Strowman's K5 Network, which features EC3, Drake Maverick, Percy Watson and others, has released this new video of The Monster Among Men participating in a "Beauty vs. Beef Eating Challenge" with a woman named Danni.

The crew visited Jimmy Hula's in Winter Park, Florida to try and see who could finish a massive burger the fastest. The burger includes 8 Angus beef patties, 16 slices of American cheese, 1 full avocado, 8 strips of bacon, 2 sunny side eggs, house made sauce, all on a toasted Ciabatta bun.

- This week's WWE Main Event episode, which can be viewed now on Hulu, was filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, like last week's show. Main Event is usually taped before RAW on Mondays in the same arena.

The announcers for this week were Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton. Matches taped saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka defeat WWE NXT Superstar Kayden Carter, while Humberto Carrillo defeated NXT Superstar Danny Burch.

Last week's episode featured Byron and Mickie James on commentary, with Aleister Black defeating Leon Ruff and RAW Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins defeating Murphy.

- Kofi Kingston took to Instagram today and revealed that the sneakers he wore for last night's WWE SmackDown main event between The New Day and The Usos were a tribute to Xavier Woods, who is currently on the shelf with an Achilles injury. Kofi noted that the Jordan 34s were customized by Dan "Mache" Gamache, who often creates custom kicks for various WWE Superstars and pro athletes.

Kofi wrote on Instagram, "Did you see?! DID? YOU? SEE?! What my man @mache275 did for me?! Last night on Smack Dizzle, I debuted a pair of Jordan 34s dedicated to my brethren @xavierwoodsphd and his journey to recovery in the Paint-By-Numbers form, matching our gear. The quickness in which he delivered on these was unparalleled. I asked for them right after elimination chamber on the night if 3/9, he had them DONE by 3/10, and shipped to me by 3/11! This is why I call him the Custom Sneaker GOD! Y'all better put some #RESPEK on his name!"

You can scroll Kofi's IG post below to see a few shots of the custom Xavier sneakers: