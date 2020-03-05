WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman will be hosting his own "Magic City Mania" party during WrestleMania 36 Week.

The party will take place on Thursday, April 2 at The Orpheum in Tampa, FL. EC3, Drake Maverick and Percy Watson will be appearing, while R-Truth will be performing some of his hip-hop singles. Tickets run from $25 - $125 and can be purchased at the Eventbrite page. The event is being billed as "The Ultimate Fan Engagement Experience" with the mid-season finale of their Magic City podcast, the Meat Castle Dance Party, and more.

Braun's big party will raise money for The Apple A Day Foundation, a non-profit that is dedicated to keeping cancer patients from the ages of 2-17 connected to the outside world through technology. A portion of proceeds from the event will go directly to patients.

The Monster Among Men spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the party and revealed that his post-WrestleMania vacation will be spent visiting pediatric cancer patients throughout Florida, hand-delivering tablets and smart phones to kids who are battling life-threatening diseases.

"There are so many amazing parts of being in WWE, but my favorite part is the interaction with kids," Strowman said. "I live for that, and these are some of the bravest, toughest kids I've ever met."

He commented on the party, which is run by his K5 Network, and said they are hoping for a sell out to help give back.

"There will be so many wrestling fans in Tampa for WrestleMania, and we want to sell this event out and have people hanging from the rafters," said Strowman. "My life has been so chaotically crazy and awesome. The platform I've been given and the opportunities presented to me in WWE have been unbelievable, and the coolest thing I have learned as a WWE superstar is the power that we have to help people get through hard times in their life.

"It's given me an opportunity to do some good, so we partnered up with Apple A Day, a local charity in Florida. Apple A Day provides electronics to the kids at the hospital and helps them to connect to the outside. Bedridden, going through your treatments at the hospital, you can become disconnected from the world. This shows a little extra support and admiration for these kids as they fight."

Regarding WrestleMania 36, Strowman said he's still hoping for his first singles match on The Grandest Stage of Them All so he can create his own WrestleMania moment.

"Having a singles match on the main card, that's been a personal goal of mine since I started with WWE," he said. "One day, I can see myself main-eventing WrestleMania. I feel like I have the star power and the fan base behind me that wants to see it, but I just need to find the right opponent."

Strowman is set to defend his title this Sunday at WWE Elimination Chamber in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match against Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn. Strowman said he hopes to leave the pay-per-view as champion, so he can enter WrestleMania with the strap.

"I've got my hands full this Sunday at the Elimination Chamber," Braun said. "Those three are pretty tough, and when they have their game plan working together, they're even tougher. I need to get past them first, but hopefully I'm carrying that title out of Elimination Chamber and into WrestleMania. I'll represent it proudly to whomever wants to step up and get these hands."

You can see some of Braun's tweets on the party below, along with the official event poster: