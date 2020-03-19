A Twitter beef between WWE Superstar Braun Strowman and AEW star Lance Archer is brewing.

Strowman took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to a fan who said Archer is what Strowman should've been because he looks like a true beast. Strowman responded and said The Murderhawk Monster is a "Great Value brand" version of The Monster Among Men, or the off-brand.

"Great value brand version of me!!!!! Good joke," Strowman tweeted.

Archer responded shortly after and twisted Strowman's words into compliments.

He wrote, "Great Value you say?! Hmmmm. Great. Yup! Valuable. Yup! Experienced. Yup! Agile Yup! Interesting. Yup! Personality Yup! So. Yea. You can say I'm of DAMN GOOD VALUE! So thanx KID."

Strowman has not responded to the last tweet from Archer.

You can see the full exchange below:

This is what @BraunStrowman should have been. You look like a true beast. — Russell Wade (@uk_21) March 19, 2020

Great value brand version of me!!!!! Good joke. — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 19, 2020