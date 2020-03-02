- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and her ring return at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The WWE NXT announcer also looks at her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, returning at the same event.

The Glamazon will be back on tonight's RAW to give a medical update on The Rated R Superstar.

- 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins have been announced for a Platinum+ autograph signing at WrestleMania 36 Axxess. WWE announced the following details on the appearance:

Nikki & Brie Bella Platinum+ autograph signing announced for WrestleMania Axxess; Tickets available this Friday at 10 a.m. ET Just announced, The Bellas are coming to WrestleMania Axxess! Nikki & Brie Bella will hold a special Premium+ autograph signing at the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday, April 4, at 1 p.m. ET. Tickets will be available this Friday at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com.

- Shane McMahon, Bray Wyatt and Titus O'Neil were on the sidelines of Sunday's XFL game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the DC Defenders at Raymond James Stadium, where WrestleMania 36 will be held. The game saw Tampa get their first win, 0-25. Titus has been at recent Tampa games as he lives in the area and has a background in football.

Below are a few photos of the WWE stars in attendance, along with video of Titus hyping the team up in the locker room: