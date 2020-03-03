- WWE has announced that Friday's SmackDown on FOX will feature a new episode of "Firefly Fun House" with Bray Wyatt. Wyatt will address The Fiend vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 36 and last week's showdown with Cena in Boston. Above is a promo for Friday's show from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Brooklyn for this week's Main Event episode:

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Curt Hawkins

* Akira Tozawa vs. Eric Young

- As seen below, WWE announced during RAW that the post-Super ShowDown photo of new WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg is the most-liked photo of all-time on the official WWE Instagram account. The photo was taken in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last Thursday right after the WWE Hall of Famer defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the title.

The Goldberg photo has almost 900,000 likes. WWE noted in a website gallery of the 50 most-liked Instagram photos published in 2018 or 2019 that the Rey Mysterio photo from the Royal Rumble was #1 at the time with 707,650 likes, while the Daniel Bryan return photo had 625,237 likes. They have published similar galleries since then with newer photos, but without the view count.

You can see the graphic from RAW and the original IG photo below: