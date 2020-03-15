WWE Hall of Famer Brett Hart will be the latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, airing on the WWE Network tomorrow at 10 am ET via the on-demand section.

The episode is being released that day to celebrate March 16, or "3:16 Day" in preparation for Austin's scheduled appearance on Monday's RAW, which takes place at the WWE Performance Center without a live audience.

In the clip above, Hart talked about his move from WWE to WCW in 1997 after the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series against Shawn Michaels, noting that Austin had been someone who warned him against going.

"You know who told me that before I ever went there? You," Hart said to Austin. "Yeah, I remember you talking to me and said, 'They don't know what the hell they're doing down there.' Guys that had been there, including Kevin Nash, said, 'Don't ever go there. They're the biggest, dumbest idiots in the world.'"

Hart signed a three-year deal with WCW, working there until 2000 when WCW terminated his contract due to injury. Although, Hart won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions, his WCW run has often been remembered as lackluster.

"There was so much talent I could have worked with—Booker T, [Hulk] Hogan—I should have worked with Hogan, right away," Hart said. "I should have had Hulk Hogan in a sharpshooter and done some big numbers with him. I went into WCW, I had more heat—I had wrestled you at WrestleMania 13, I beat Undertaker at SummerSlam, I knocked Vince [McMahon] out, I didn't really lose to Shawn [Michaels]. I had so much heat and they just didn't know what the hell to do with me."

