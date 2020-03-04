WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will defend his title during next week's NXT episode on the USA Network.

Lee will defend his title against Cameron Grimes, who defeated Dominik Dijakovic last week thanks to interference from Damian Priest. Tonight's NXT show saw Grimes interrupt an in-ring promo by Lee, who was discussing how people have called him out, such as Priest and Dijakovic. Grimes told Lee that he's the one the champion should be talking about, and then revealed that NXT General Manager William Regal has granted him the title shot for next Wednesday. The segment ended after Lee sent Grimes flying out of the ring.

Below are a few shots from tonight's segment with Lee and Grimes: