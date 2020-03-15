AAA Rey de Reyes was scheduled to happen on March 21 in Merida featuring AAA Mega Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Laredo Kid. The event has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. A new date has not yet been announced.

CMLL announced, starting with last night's show at Arena Coliseo in Mexico City, all shows are now on hold.

CZW Unapproved (March 21) and tonight's Women's Superstars United 13th Anniversary Show will take place, and stream on FITE, but there will be no live audience for either show.

Border City Wrestling also announced due to St. Clair College cancelling all on-campus activities until early April, no events can take place during that time period. Impact Wrestling had scheduled a Lockdown event, which is obviously not happening. Below is their full statement:

To our valued Border City Wrestling fans, as you may have heard, St Clair College has cancelled all on-campus events, including Lockdown, until early April due to Coronavirus prevention efforts We are currently exploring all available options for the event to take place while also taking into consideration public safety and guidelines from the health professionals. Please keep checking this page for further updates.For those who have already purchased a ticket and would like a refund, please contact your original point of sale.

Respecto a Homenaje a Dos Leyendas, queda suspendido hasta nuevo aviso. pic.twitter.com/f0z2gXKcie — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 14, 2020

Announcement regarding our show tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/QBJoOjAHs7 — Women's Superstars United (@WSUWrestling) March 14, 2020