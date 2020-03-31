WWE Backstage returned to FS1 this week with Renee Young, Booker T, Mark Henry, and Paige joining the show remotely. Charlotte was this week's guest and talked about what is her number one WrestleMania moment, and WWE's biggest PPV going to two days this year at the Performance Center.

Even though Charlotte was in a massive match at last year's show against Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, she picked her big victory over Asuka as the top moment of her WrestleMania career.

"Probably my match against Asuka," Charlotte said. "WrestleMania 34—I felt like I had so much to prove. Auska had this incredible streak and had made a name for herself in Japan and worldwide. Everyone knew I was a good performer, but I felt like that night took me to the next level and just carried on from that."

Paige then asked Charlotte what she thought of WrestleMania going to two nights (April 4 and 5). "The Queen" felt like it could help talent tell their story when given a bit more time to work in the ring, as opposed to trying to fit so many matches into one day.

"To be honest, the one day feels like two days," Charlotte joked. "I think it's going to give more people an opportunity. More people on WrestleMania, and it might just give the talent more time that day. Dedicate more time to that storyline than saying, 'Okay! We have have to cram all of these storylines in one day!' No, we have so many stories that need to be told—maybe coming to an end, or just starting, and giving it two days gives everyone an opportunity."

You can check out Charlotte's full interview in the video above.

