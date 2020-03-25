- As seen above, Chef Gordon Ramsay's "Scrambled" series on YouTube has returned with 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins as the special guests. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were on the show to promote the return of E!'s Total Bellas on April 2 at 9pm ET. Below is a behind-the-scenes look at the episode, courtesy of The Bellas' official YouTube channel.

The YouTube description for Chef Ramsay's episode reads like this: "Scrambled is back for more! A few weeks back Gordon invited WWE Hall of Famers, and stars of E!'s Total Bella's, The Bella Twins into his kitchen! Gordon's going to teach Nikki and Brie how to make a delicious healthy breakfast sandwich including how to make the perfect fried egg. But more importantly, who will take home the WWE Championship belt in this tag-team battle?"

- WWE stock was down 11.94% today, closing at $34.38 per share after opening at $36.14. Today's high was $37.62 and the low was $34.18.

- Injured WWE Superstar Nia Jax will be participating in live internet workouts with her gym, Hardcore Fitness in Orlando. The workouts are being hosted online while people are stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stream access is $19.99 but Jax noted in the tweet below that fans can use promo code "LINA5" for a $5 discount. Jax's first stream will be at 11am ET tomorrow morning.

"Come workout w/me! Well not actually w/me since we are all quarantined, but I'll be participating in these live workouts we can do at home! Put on by my gym #HardcoreFitness! I'll be taking the live class tomorrow morning at 11am EST," she tweeted.

Jax was recently medically cleared to return to the ring after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery on both knees in 2019. She is expected to return to RAW or SmackDown any time now. It was reported that she was returning in mid-March, but that return never came as the COVID-19 outbreak forced schedule changes, which led to creative changes.

You can see Jax's full tweet below: