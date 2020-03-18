- Above is the second episode of the "Ronda's Kitchen" series from Ronda Rousey's personal YouTube page. Filmed back on February 25 at her Browsey Acres farm, this episode features WWE announcer Corey Graves. Graves and Rousey make Kobe beef tacos in her kitchen. Rousey's husband Travis Browne and friend Blurry Jessie join them for a taste test.

The YouTube description reads like this: "SmackDown commentator Corey Graves stops by Browsey Acres to cook up some tacos with Ronda Rousey using Kobe meat. No one really knows what they're doing, but everything turns out incredibly delicious."

- WWE RAW Superstar EC3 turns 37 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Rick Martel turns 64 and wrestling veteran Mike Quackenbush turns 44. Also, today would have been the 94th birthday of legendary wrestling announcer Lance Russell.

- WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green took to Twitter this afternoon to document the new look of her boyfriend, WWE RAW Superstar Zack Ryder. As seen in the three tweets below, Green revealed how Ryder finally settled on the clean-shaven look. Ryder has not commented on the tweets as of this writing.