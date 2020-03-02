The second season of Viceland's "Dark Side of the Ring" docuseries on pro wrestling is scheduled to premiere on the cable network in late March, according to PWInsider.

The ten-episode season will focus on nine topics with one subject being covered across a two-part special, which is likely the Chris Benoit tragedy.

The following topics have been confirmed for season two:

* The Benoit tragedy

* Brawl For All

* New Jack

* Dino Bravo

* The Owen Hart tragedy

* Herb Abrams

The first season of the docuseries focused on the Von Erich family, the Montreal Screwjob, WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, and others. Viceland renewed the series for a second season in July 2019.