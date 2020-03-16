AEW stars Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes have released new t-shirts through Pro Wrestling Tees that will benefit different recovery funds related to the coronavirus pandemic.

As seen below, Cody's new red t-shirt will see all profits go to the United Way's COVID-19 Family Support Fund. The t-shirt is currently listed for $24.99.

Cody tweeted, "The United Way has set up a fund benefiting victims/those affected by COVID-19. All profits from the sales of this shirt go to that fund #aew https://prowrestlingtees.com/cody 100%"

Jericho has released a new "The Rules of Jericho" t-shirt with Le Champion's guide to staying safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. The rules are - "Wash Your Hands, Cover Your Mouth, Shut Your Ass!"

The profits from Jericho's new $24.99 t-shirt will be donated to The World Health Organization's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Jericho wrote on Instagram, "These are tough times, but I have a few simple rules for all of you to follow to stay safe! Pick up the new #RulesOfJericho shirt at @prowrestlingtees and ALL PROCEEDS will be donated to the @who to fight the #CoronaVirus! #LeChampion #ShutYourAss #worldhealthorganization (design by @wearethealtar)"

You can see both t-shirts below with links to purchase: